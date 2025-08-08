Ayatollah Khamenei appoints Ali Larijani as his representative to National Security Council

TEHRAN – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, appointed veteran statesman Ali Larijani as his representative to the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).

Announcing the appointment in a decree on Thursday, the Leader cited Article 176 of the Constitution, which entrusts the council with safeguarding national security. Ayatollah Khamenei expressed his sincere appreciation for the dedicated service of Ali Akbar Ahmadian, who has recently been reassigned to critical executive duties.

With this appointment, Ali Larijani now joins Saeed Jalili as one of the Leader’s official representatives within the SNSC, underscoring a continued commitment to strategic guidance at the highest levels. The move follows President Masoud Pezeshkian’s recent appointment of Larijani as SNSC secretary, succeeding Ahmadian, who served with distinction since May 2023.

Ahmadian, Shamkhani appointed to Defense Council as Leader’s representatives

In parallel, Ayatollah Khamenei named Ali Akbar Ahmadian and Ali Shamkhani as his representatives to the newly formed Defense Council.

The establishment of the Defense Council, ratified by the SNSC, marks a key development in advancing Iran’s strategic defense framework. Charged with formulating defense policies and enhancing military capabilities, the council operates under the presidency and includes senior military leaders and relevant cabinet ministers.

These appointments highlight the Islamic Republic’s resolve to reinforce national unity and safeguard Iran’s sovereignty through experienced leadership and coordinated defense strategies.