South Pars refineries produce over 174m barrels of condensate in 9 months

TEHRAN – Gas processing plants at South Pars produced more than 174 million barrels of gas condensate in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21), reinforcing feedstock supplies for downstream facilities and supporting energy security, the head of the South Pars Gas Complex (SPGC) said.

Gholamabbas Hosseini said the output played a strategic role in supplying feedstock to the Persian Gulf Star refinery, describing condensate as a high value-added product with importance beyond direct exports.

He said rising condensate production in recent years had directly boosted revenues from the sale of by-products, while also strengthening supplies to downstream industries and refineries producing higher-value fuels.

Hosseini described the South Pars Gas Complex as the country’s largest natural gas processing hub, noting that it processes sour gas from the shared South Pars field through multiple refineries. He said the complex has a decisive role in supplying feedstock to petrochemical plants in the region and to the Persian Gulf Star refinery, which is regarded as the world’s largest gas condensate refinery.

The chief executive said the complex has relied on domestic expertise, development projects and modern technologies to increase production capacity and improve the stability of feedstock supplies.

“These measures have not only raised output but have also contributed to stronger energy security, economic growth and higher national value creation,” he said.

