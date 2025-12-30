Iranian artisans to showcase handicrafts at Muscat Nights

TEHRAN – A group of Iranian artisans will present a wide range of traditional handicrafts and visual arts at Muscat Nights 2026, a month-long cultural festival to be held in the Omani capital from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31, organizers said.

According to Iran’s Students News Agency (ISNA), 35 Iranian artists will travel to Muscat to participate in the event, which is being organized with the support of Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organization and the Iranian Cultural Counsellor’s Office in Oman. In addition, 50 Iranian artists residing in Oman will showcase their works at exhibition booths during the festival.

The participating artists will present works in various fields, including embroidery, calligraphy on ceramics, enamelwork, needlework, metal engraving, pottery, woodcarving, jewelry making, traditional clothing, miniature painting, local handicrafts, leather products, woodwork and fused glass.

Organizers said the event aims to introduce Iranian art and culture to international audiences and strengthen cultural exchanges between Iran, Oman and other participating countries.

Muscat Nights 2026 will run across multiple locations in Muscat Governorate, including Al Qurum Natural Park, Al Amerat Public Park, the Oman Automobile Association, the Royal Opera House Muscat, A’Seeb Beach, the Wilayat of Quriyat and Wadi Al Khoud.

According to organizers, the festival is set to embrace cultural, artistic, entertainment and economic activities, offering a wide range of programs for different segments of society. It will include family-oriented attractions, amusement rides, daily parades, and performances by local and international artists, alongside cultural and musical evenings.

The event will also introduce “Siraj,” a symbolic character representing an Omani child of light, who serves as the visual and narrative identity of Muscat Nights 2026 and a central attraction for visitors from Oman and abroad.

