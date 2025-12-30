Gaza endures new Israeli strikes eighty-one days into ‘ceasefire’

Eighty-one days after the Gaza “ceasefire,” Israeli forces continue assaults, striking al-Maghazi Camp, Beit Lahia, and southern areas, detonating an armored vehicle, and demolishing homes in Gaza City.

Per Al Mayadeen’s Tuesday report, hospitals said one body was recovered, and three people were injured in the past two days, while a man died in Tel al-Hawa and a two-month-old child succumbed to hypothermia, raising weather-related deaths to 25.

Since October 10, 2025, 414 Palestinians have been killed and 1,145 injured, adding to a total toll of 71,266 dead and 171,222 wounded since October 2023.

Humanitarian agencies warn winter conditions and severe restrictions on aid are compounding the crisis, leaving thousands without shelter or supplies.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says deaths will keep rising unless aggression ends and humanitarian access is restored, conditions absent despite the declared ceasefire.