Israeli drone strike kills several Palestinians in vehicle west of Gaza City

Several Palestinians were killed and injured on Saturday after an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle west of Gaza City, WAFA reported Saturday, citing local sources.

The drone strike hit a vehicle near the Nablusi junction, resulting in multiple casualties.

Emergency and rescue teams rushed to the scene to evacuate the victims and transfer the injured to nearby hospitals.

Earlier today, health authorities announced that the death toll in Gaza has risen to 70,654, the majority of whom are children and women, since the Israeli aggression began in October 2023.

Over the past 24 hours, Gaza hospitals received three fatalities, including two new victims, and 16 injuries. Since the ceasefire agreement on October 10, 2025, a total of 386 fatalities and 1,018 injuries have been recorded, with 628 bodies recovered.