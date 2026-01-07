Road transit through Iran’s land borders reaches 12.5m tons in 9 months

TEHRAN – Road transit of goods through Iran’s land borders reached about 12.5 million tons in the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-Decemebr 21, 2025), reflecting continued growth in overland trade flows across the country, a senior transport official said.

According to IRNA, Javad Hedayati, director general of transit and international transport at the Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization, said 12.44 million tons of goods were transited by road through Iran’s land borders from the start of the year to the end of the ninth month.

He said the volume was moved through 561,582 trips by international freight vehicles operating across the country’s border terminals.

Hedayati added that during the same period, more than 10.01 million tons of goods were exported by road via nearly 419,000 freight trips, while imports exceeded 1.91 million tons, carried out through more than 87,000 trips by international transport fleets.

He said investments in road infrastructure and expanded trade engagement with regional countries, particularly Iran’s neighbors, have helped facilitate higher levels of exports and transit through Iranian territory, strengthening the country’s role as a regional transit hub.

Hedayati noted that the sector is supported by 2,891 international freight transport companies and 68 companies and branches active in international passenger transport, managing a large volume of cross-border logistics activity nationwide.

He added that around 63,000 professional drivers, operating some 51,000 public transport vehicles with an average operational age of 12 years, are currently involved in international cargo and passenger movements.

According to the official, Iran now operates 26 active border terminals across 12 provinces, which play a key role in the exchange of goods and the movement of passengers between Iran and neighboring countries.

EF/MA