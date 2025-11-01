Israel intensifies truce violations in Gaza

TEHRAN – The Israeli regime continues violating the Gaza truce with deadly attacks, widespread destruction, aid obstruction, and mounting civilian casualties. Five people have been killed and 17 bodies recovered over the past 24 hours, Gaza’s Health Ministry said in a statement.

The overall death toll from the Israeli regime’s two-year genocidal campaign on the coastal enclave has risen to 68,858 with 170,664 wounded, the ministry stated.

“A number of victims remain under the rubble and in the streets as ambulance and civil defense teams have been unable to reach them so far,” it added.

Since U.S. President Donald Trump’s ceasefire started on October 10, at least 226 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli regime’s attacks across Gaza, with 594 wounded and 499 bodies recovered from the vast debris.

Israeli occupation forces have continued their violations of the truce agreement in the Gaza Strip, carrying out intense airstrikes on Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip and Gaza City in the north. The bombardments coincided with heavy shelling from naval vessels along the coast.

Regional sources have stated that the Israeli artillery targeted Khan Younis. Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) detonated large residential compounds and buildings in the eastern part of the city. Zionist forces also fired a barrage of smoke bombs over the towns of Abasan and Bani Suhaila in the south for the second consecutive day.

Palestinian media platforms confirmed that Israeli aircraft launched a series of violent airstrikes on eastern Khan Younis, alongside ongoing naval bombardments on southern areas of the Strip, causing widespread destruction of homes and civilian infrastructure.

Israeli forces also demolished residential buildings east of Gaza City, continuing their systematic policy of destroying civilian homes and infrastructure despite the truce, which the Zionist regime has repeatedly breached with what experts say is a greenlight from the United States.

Humanitarian organizations have accused the Israeli regime of obstructing the entry of urgently needed aid into Gaza by withholding accreditation for NGO workers, according to a recent report.

The Financial Times revealed that a new registration system introduced by Israeli authorities has left around $50 million worth of humanitarian supplies stranded outside the besieged Strip.

Bushra Khalidi, a representative of Oxfam, said the restrictions imposed by the Israeli regime are “fundamentally about control,” adding that they are deliberately squeezing out both international and Palestinian-led relief groups.

Under the U.S.-mediated ceasefire agreement, the occupation regime committed to permitting 600 trucks of humanitarian aid to enter Gaza per day. However, aid organizations report that the actual number reaching the famine-stricken enclave falls drastically short of that pledge.

Overall, the Israeli regime continues to violate the truce through ongoing air raids and artillery shelling across different parts of Gaza, resulting in dozens of deaths and injuries. The Zionist regime has undermined the humanitarian provisions of the agreement under the cover of American protection and inaction by the international community.



