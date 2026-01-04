Iran, Afghanistan agree to boost rail freight capacity to 100,000 tons a month

TEHRAN – Iran and Afghanistan have agreed to deepen strategic cooperation in rail transport, with plans to raise monthly rail freight capacity between the two countries to 100,000 tons, Iranian officials said.

According to the public relations office of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI), the decision was made during a meeting in Kabul between RAI Head Jabbarali Zakeri and Afghanistan’s deputy prime minister for economic affairs.

The meeting was also attended by Afghanistan’s ministers of public works and mines and petroleum, Iran’s ambassador to Afghanistan, and senior executives from the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) and Mobarakeh Steel Company.

Zakeri, who is also a deputy transport minister, said rail freight volumes from Iran’s Shamtigh border crossing into Afghanistan had risen sharply over recent months. He noted that shipments stood at around 5,000 tons per month at the start of the current calendar year, but have increased to more than 70,000 tons per month following targeted planning and measures by Iran’s railways to facilitate exports and transit to Afghanistan.

Zakeri stressed the strategic role of rail transport in supporting Afghanistan’s economic development and logistical stability, describing the planned Herat–Mazar-e-Sharif railway as the first phase of a broader Iran–Afghanistan–China strategic corridor.

He also proposed the active involvement of private-sector rail operators from both countries in financing and implementing the project, suggesting Afghanistan’s mineral resources could serve as financial backing.

Afghanistan’s deputy prime minister welcomed Iran’s proposal and praised the performance of the Khaf–Herat railway line, saying it had played an effective role in ensuring the steady supply of essential goods to Afghanistan.

The two sides agreed to establish joint working committees to develop an operational and executive framework for cooperation on rail construction and mining projects.

On November 27, Iran’s minister of industry, mining, and trade, during a meeting with his Afghan counterpart in Istanbul, emphasized the removal of trade barriers between the two countries.

During the meeting between Nooruddin Azizi, the minister of commerce and industries of Afghanistan, and Seyed Mohammad Atabak, the minister of industry, mining, and trade of Iran, the two sides discussed and exchanged views on the development of trade cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan.

Atabak, in this meeting, emphasized the necessity of expanding trade relations between the two countries and called for the removal of trade barriers between them.

Azizi, for his part, stated: “Border trade with Iran is on the agenda, and we call for the facilitation of trade in this regard.”

In this meeting, the two sides emphasized the removal of trade barriers and efforts to increase the volume of trade between Iran and Afghanistan, and understandings were reached in this regard.

The Iranian minister, had traveled to Istanbul to participate in the fifth meeting of ECO trade ministers.

Mahmoud Siadat, Head of the Iran-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce, has identified the development of transit and the smooth flow of customs procedures as one of Afghanistan's priorities, and said: "Afghanistan is ready for a leap forward and must prepare the ground by relying on the transfer of knowledge and modern technology; in this regard, Iran can be a good helper."

Spoking about social and cultural commonalities that should form the basis of agreements and cooperation, Siadat sated that a follow-up mechanism must be established, and efforts must be results-oriented, adding, “Perhaps we reach good agreements during negotiations and consultations, but what matters is the successful implementation of projects and achieving results.”

Also, Hamidreza Salehi, the Secretary-General of the Federation for the Export of Energy and Related Industries of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (TCCIMA), noting that suitable infrastructure for a leap in relations between Iran and Afghanistan has not been provided, emphasized: "The private sectors of the two countries must pressure their governments to focus on necessary areas and provide the infrastructure."

He believes, “The capacities in both countries are high, and we must be able to meet each other's needs through proper needs assessment.”

Salehi evaluated Iran's LPG production as being at a high level and added: "The groundwork for LPG exports exists, and we know that Afghanistan has an urgent need for it. Therefore, the best decision is to strive for a proper needs assessment and to plan for timely export and import."

He deemed it necessary to define a framework for joint investment in production through the cooperation of the private sectors of Iran and Afghanistan, relying on chambers, associations, and joint chambers.

During a meeting between members of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA)'s trade delegation and the head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, in Kabul on November 17, the need to develop relations between the chambers of both countries was highlighted, and major Iranian companies were invited to invest in Afghanistan.

Members of the Iranian Chamber's trade delegation, accompanied by the Iranian ambassador in Kabul, met with the head of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment. This meeting focused on three key areas in Iran-Afghanistan relations: investment, exports, and transportation.

In all three of these areas, the two countries have not succeeded in having continuous and stable cooperation; therefore, it was emphasized that the chambers of commerce of the two countries should become active in these fields.

Furthermore, it was stressed that currently, numerous companies from various countries have invested in Afghanistan; however, Iran's presence in the country is very limited. This is not satisfactory for the Afghan side.

Additionally, it was mentioned that there are very high export capacities, but the inability to utilize them exists due to the lack of certain infrastructures, such as transportation and logistics.

Given these points, greater connection between the private sectors of Iran and Afghanistan, with the chambers of commerce setting the priorities, was confirmed. This is because it is essential to identify and resolve challenges online and in a timely manner, and in this regard, the chambers can play a key role.

At the beginning of this meeting, Alireza Bigdeli, the Iranian Ambassador to Kabul, pointed to some of the capabilities and capacities of the two countries for deepening trade and investment relations between Iran and Afghanistan.

He said: "Above all, Iran and Afghanistan should utilize their potential for neighborliness, proximity, and religious, cultural, and historical commonalities to become each other's primary partners in trade and investment."

Subsequently, Niloufar Asadi, the Director General of Asia and Oceania at the International Department of the Iran Chamber, stated that developing relations with Afghanistan is a priority in the Iran Chamber's work program. She emphasized: "The Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture seeks to develop a roadmap to pave the way for advancing the level of relations based on a precise plan."

She also pointed out the necessity of using the capacity of joint chambers, saying: "It is necessary for us to participate more robustly in the joint committees of the two countries and use this position to the advantage of removing legal obstacles and creating the necessary infrastructure.

A high-ranking Iranian economic delegation led by Industry, Mining and Trade Minister Seyed Mohammad Atabak arrived in Kabul on November 17 for talks on boosting trade and investment with Afghanistan.

Afghan Ministry of Industry and Commerce spokesman Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada said the visit aims to identify obstacles hindering bilateral trade and to improve cooperation in transport and joint investment.

The delegation also met officials from the prime minister’s economic office, as well as the ministries of industry and commerce, mines and petroleum, and public works, along with Afghan private sector representatives.

Atabak told reporters upon arrival that Iran and Afghanistan share deep historical and cultural ties. He said the Pezeshkian administration has prioritized stronger relations with all neighbors, with Afghanistan regarded as a particularly important partner.

The delegation, which includes Iranian lawmakers and private sector members, will also travel to Herat province to inspect the railway, mines and the Islam Qala border crossing.

On the second day of the visit, Atabak met Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, deputy prime minister for economic affairs, along with Afghan ministers of commerce, energy and water, mines, and public works. He welcomed Afghanistan’s stance during Iran’s recent 12-day conflict with Israel and said the upcoming seventh session of the Joint Economic Committee would be an opportunity to advance cooperation in rail, road and trade.

Talks also covered banking ties, greater use of Iran’s Chabahar port, expansion of cargo movement via the Khaf–Herat railway, and joint work in the mining sector. Atabak is due to continue his trip with a visit to Herat’s industrial city.

Senior representatives from Iran’s Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) and multiple Afghan economic bodies signed a series of cooperation agreements, on November 18, during a high-level visit to Kabul and the Imam Abu Hanifa International Exhibition, signaling a broad effort to expand trade, investment and technical collaboration across mining, agriculture, energy and healthcare.

At the exhibition’s second day, ICCIMA Deputy Head Qadir Qiyafeh and Karim Hashemi, head of Afghanistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Investment, signed a cooperation agreement aimed at raising bilateral trade and strengthening institutional ties between the two chambers.

A separate agreement valued at $100 million was concluded between Mohammad Reza Salehi, head of Iran’s Energy Federation, and Habibi, chairman of Afghanistan’s Union of Construction Companies, covering a five-year cooperation framework. Another deal was signed to construct a 100-megawatt solar power plant worth $40 million by an Iranian energy developer.

During his visit to Afghanistan, Qiyafeh met the country’s Minister of Mines and Petroleum, Hedayatullah Badri, where both sides discussed a proposal to establish a joint processing center at the border to refine Afghan minerals using Iranian technology and expertise.

The ICCIMA deputy head said Afghanistan’s vast mineral reserves require high-level exploration and modern processing capabilities to unlock value.

He said Iranian companies possess long-standing industrial expertise, particularly in steel and mining technologies, which could be transferred to Afghan partners.

Qiyafeh proposed creating a joint mining committee between private-sector operators from both countries to coordinate exploration, investment planning and long-term strategy. He also highlighted the need for reliable electricity supply for processing activities and said Iran was ready to participate in power-generation projects linked to the mining sector.

Badri welcomed the proposals, saying Kabul aims to deepen cooperation with Tehran under previous understandings reached with Iran’s Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade. He said Afghanistan prefers to keep extraction and processing inside its borders but is open to structured collaboration that brings investment, technology and skilled training.

In another meeting with board members of Afghanistan’s Chamber of Industry and Mines, Qiyafeh said both sides must address financial channels for transferring funds, border challenges and customs constraints to support investment flow.

Afghan representatives urged Iranian companies to increase their presence, noting strong competition from firms in China, Turkey and Uzbekistan. They also asked for improved border logistics, faster customs procedures and specialized training programs in Iran for Afghan businesses.

Qiyafeh said Iran has started revising its economic approach toward Afghanistan and emphasized that the joint chamber has become an active platform linking the Afghan private sector with Iranian decision-makers. He reiterated that Afghanistan’s mining sector needs a clear long-term strategy and reliable electricity supply — areas where Iran can play a key role.

Afghanistan’s chamber head, Ahmad Nabizadah, pointed to significant mineral reserves near the Iranian border and said cooperation could accelerate if both sides adopt a focused priority and ensure that agreements are implemented rather than repeated.

He also raised concerns about the movement of Afghan trucks on Iranian roads and called for streamlined procedures to support two-way industrial activity.

In a separate meeting with Afghanistan’s Chamber of Agriculture, Iranian officials emphasized contract farming as the most effective tool to create balanced trade between the two neighbors.

Qiyafeh said Afghanistan’s fertile land, rural workforce and strong agricultural base could help increase its exports to Iran, narrowing the trade gap that currently favors Tehran. He encouraged Kabul to focus on producing crops in demand in Iran, supported by modern irrigation methods and improved farming efficiency.

Iran–Afghanistan Joint Chamber chairman Mahmoud Siyahat said Afghanistan is not yet industrialized and faces regulatory obstacles in mining, making agriculture the most realistic sector for balancing trade.

He outlined a contract-farming proposal in which Afghanistan provides land, Iranian partners supply seeds, inputs and technology, and Afghan farmers produce crops needed by the Iranian market. He identified sugar beet, oilseeds, cotton, meat, livestock and legumes as priority items.

Afghan agriculture chief Khan Mohammad Foroutan said his chamber stands ready to manage coordination between farmers and investors in both countries and highlighted the need for agreements on standards, quarantine processes and transit arrangements.

Iran also proposed expanding cooperation in healthcare, including building joint hospitals in Afghan cities and creating shared pharmaceutical and medical-equipment production lines.

During a meeting with Afghanistan’s deputy minister of health, Qiyafeh said Iranian private-sector actors have already established low-cost medical facilities in Iran for traders and could replicate this model in Kabul or other Afghan cities through joint investment.

He pointed to Iran’s strong pharmaceutical manufacturing sector, with companies exporting to Europe and Asia, and urged Kabul to streamline Afghanistan’s drug-registration procedures, which Iranian firms say are slow and complex.

Iranian officials recommended drafting a joint investment roadmap for producing medicines and medical equipment inside Afghanistan, arguing that structured cooperation would improve supply, reduce counterfeit drugs and support long-term health sector development.

Afghanistan’s deputy minister said Kabul has reduced its reliance on Pakistan — previously the main supplier of medicines — and now seeks to source pharmaceutical needs from Iran. He said the Afghan market is open to structured Iranian investment and regulatory cooperation.

