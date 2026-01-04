Iran moves to next stage in latest satellite missions following initial checks

TEHRAN – Iran has announced the successful orbital deployment and initial testing of three new satellites. According to a Sunday statement from the Iran Space Agency, the Zafar, Paya, and Kowsar satellites are now in a multi-week orbital testing phase, having completed their first series of in-orbit checks with an overall favorable technical status.

The agency reported that the evaluation and stabilization of the satellites' subsystems are proceeding as planned. While all three entered subsystem performance reviews with satisfactory conditions, the Paya satellite required special attention due to an issue during its orbital injection by the launch vehicle. Precise corrective measures were taken to resolve this problem.

Testing milestones have already been achieved. Paya has successfully completed assessments of its power, thermal management, communications, positioning, and stabilization systems, with imaging subsystem tests now ongoing. Kowsar has likewise passed tests for power, thermal control, communications, and positioning, moving on to attitude control checks. Zafar has finished initial evaluations of its power, thermal, positioning, and communication systems, with complementary tests in progress and its rotational stability confirmed.

Upon completion of the current subsystem tests, the satellites will advance to phases involving attitude control and data transmission operations. The agency emphasized that this in-orbit testing is a meticulous, step-by-step process conducted under real space conditions. Summaries of the technical procedures and results will be gradually released to industry specialists and interested parties.