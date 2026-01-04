ZAHEDAN – Iranian border security forces successfully intercepted and repelled an attempted terrorist infiltration along the border in Saravan County, Sistan and Baluchestan Province—a development believed to be linked to ongoing attempts by Israel and the West to exploit peaceful economic protests in Iran.

According to Brigadier General Reza Shojaei, the Provincial Border Guard Chief, the operation was launched based on actionable intelligence regarding the movement of designated terrorist groups toward Iranian territory.

General Shojaei explained that border intelligence and operational units “were placed on high alert prior to the engagement.” When the identified group attempted to cross the border, a firefight broke out, forcing the assailants to retreat with casualties and abandoned equipment. He noted that the infiltration attempt coincided with significant national observances, suggesting an intent to “undermine domestic security.”

The incident occurred against a backdrop of heightened violence in Iran’s western border provinces, where small armed cells have sought to capitalize on recent protests over the decline of the Iranian Rial.

While these protests have been largely peaceful and have subsided since last Sunday, American and Israeli officials have publicly urged protesters to shift their focus toward overthrowing the Iranian government, claiming that “Mossad agents” would provide support on the ground.

These same agents appear to be the armed individuals who have recently killed security personnel, destroyed private businesses, set fire to banks, vehicles, and buses, and assaulted or killed civilians who opposed them.

Official Iranian statements emphasize that peaceful protesters may continue to express grievances, but any armed action or rioting will be met with strict and proportionate law enforcement responses.

No terrorist infiltration attempts have been reported recently along Iran’s western borders despite the activities of the armed cells—a possible result of earlier Iranian operations against such groups. Last month, Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler revealed that Iran dealt a heavy blow to the Kurdish militant group PKK and its offshoot PJAK during the 12-day U.S.-Israeli military aggression against Iran in June. Minister Guler stated that Turkey has provided Tehran with daily intelligence on the PKK and PJAK. Despite pledging to disarm, these groups had instead moved armed forces from Iraq in anticipation of potential instability during the summer aggression by Israel and its patron, the United Stated.

Iranian security forces have historically faced greater challenges in countering terrorists along Iran's eastern borders, where rugged terrain and a more substantial Israeli presence complicate intelligence operations. Saravan County—the site of the recently foiled infiltration—is located approximately 347 kilometers southeast of Zahedan, the provincial capital of Sistan and Baluchestan.

Still, the Iranian military has been implementing new comprehensive security measures along all borders, utilizing state-of-the-art electronic monitoring systems including cameras and sensors, while constructing new bases and watchtowers to defend against escalating threats. The lessons learned from the 12-day Israeli military aggression against Iran have been thoroughly incorporated into Iran's modernization efforts, reports suggest, including updating weapons systems and enhancing personnel training.

