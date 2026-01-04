TEHRAN – The United States has crossed a dangerous line with its military assault on Venezuela and the kidnapping of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. What Washington presents as justice is, in reality, a blatant violation of international law and Venezuela's sovereignty. By abducting a sitting head of state and declaring that the U.S. will "run the country," President Donald Trump has revived the darkest traditions of imperialism in Latin America.

Maduro and his wife were seized in Caracas during a U.S. military strike early Saturday and flown to New York to face charges. Trump announced that Washington will "run the country" until a "judicious transition" is arranged, effectively placing Venezuela under foreign occupation.

Monroe Doctrine

Trump justified the attack by reviving the Monroe Doctrine, a 200-year-old policy once used to dominate Latin America. Historically, it was invoked to block European influence but became a tool for U.S. interventions in Haiti, Nicaragua, and the Dominican Republic. Its return signals imperialist thinking: Venezuela as part of Washington's backyard, open for exploitation.

Oil and power

Venezuela's vast oil reserves make it a prime target. Trump's supporters framed the operation as a way to lower petrol prices, exposing the resource-driven motives behind the rhetoric of "peace and justice." The reality is bombs, kidnappings, and occupation -- warmongering disguised as liberation.

Worldwide outrage

The international reaction was swift and overwhelming. India expressed "deep concern" and pledged support for the well-being of Venezuelans, while Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim condemned the U.S. action outright, calling it a violation of international law and demanding Maduro's immediate release. China issued a strong statement, describing the abduction as a grave breach of the UN Charter and warning Washington to stop toppling governments.

Chile's President Gabriel Boric warns: "Today it's Venezuela. Tomorrow, it could be any other country -- including yours." At the United Nations, Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that the move sets a "dangerous precedent" for global stability. Amnesty International declared that the attack deepens the breakdown of the rules-based order, while UN Special Rapporteur Ben Saul went further, calling for Trump to be investigated and impeached for the aggression.

In Latin America, Chile's President Gabriel Boric added his voice of alarm, declaring: "Today it's Venezuela, tomorrow it could be any other country." Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel called the strike a "criminal attack," while Brazil's President Lula da Silva said it crossed "an unacceptable line."

Inside the United States, the backlash was fierce. Democrats condemned the strike as illegal regime change, while Senator Bernie Sanders denounced it as "rank imperialism," comparing Trump's actions to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Even within Trump's own MAGA base, figures like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Congressman Thomas Massie accused him of betraying "America First" by dragging the U.S. into foreign wars.

Adding to the controversy, Katie Miller, wife of Trump aide Stephen Miller, suggested Greenland should be Trump's next conquest. Her remarks reinforced fears of expansionist ambitions, prompting Denmark's ambassador Jesper Moller Sorensen to demand respect for Greenland's sovereignty.

Protest movements

Beyond governments, mass protests erupted across U.S. cities, including New York, Washington D.C., Chicago, and Los Angeles. Demonstrators carried banners reading "Hands Off Venezuela" and "No More Wars for Oil", comparing Trump's actions to Iraq and Afghanistan. Police in New York reported thousands gathering outside the United Nations, demanding Maduro's release.

UN Special Rapporteur Ben Saul calls for Trump to be investigated and impeached over the Venezuela aggression In the United Kingdom, protesters rallied outside Parliament and the U.S. Embassy in London, chanting against imperialism and accusing Prime Minister Keir Starmer of complicity for refusing to condemn the attack. Similar demonstrations took place in Paris, Berlin, and Madrid, where crowds demanded respect for sovereignty and international law.

Across Latin America, marches in Santiago, Mexico City, and Sao Paulo echoed the same message: sovereignty cannot be bombed away.

Venezuela's Future

Inside Venezuela, uncertainty reigns. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez has been appointed interim leader by the country's top court. Some Venezuelans are celebrating Maduro's downfall but reject an imposed regime. Caracas remains calm on the surface, with citizens buying groceries and preparing for an uncertain future, but anger runs deep against foreign occupation. Venezuelans want liberty, but they want it on their own terms -- not dictated from Washington.

The U.S. attack and kidnapping of Maduro expose Washington's disregard for sovereignty, its hunger for Venezuela's oil, and its reliance on outdated doctrines of domination. The global backlash underscores the illegitimacy of this intervention.

For Venezuela, the struggle now is against U.S. imperialism. The country's future must be decided by Venezuelans themselves, not dictated from Washington.