Denmark rejects ‘absolutely absurd’ US claims to Greenland after Venezuela raid

Denmark urged the United States to stop “threatening” Greenland after Donald Trump said he “absolutely” needs the territory, following Washington’s military seizure of Venezuela’s president.

According to AFP, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called U.S. control of Greenland “absolutely absurd” in a statement on Sunday, while Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said, “That’s enough now,” insisting any dialogue must respect international law.

France reaffirmed support for Denmark and Greenland’s sovereignty, stressing that borders cannot be changed by force.

Trump reiterated that the US “needs Greenland…for defense,” citing its Arctic strategic value and critical minerals.

Katie Miller, wife of Trump aide Stephen Miller, posted an image of Greenland in U.S. flag colors captioned “SOON,” which Nielsen called “disrespectful,” adding Greenland is “not for sale.”

Denmark’s ambassador to the U.S. reminded Washington of respect for territorial integrity and noted Denmark— a NATO member—has significantly boosted Arctic security in cooperation with the U.S.

U.S. allies were rattled after Washington’s intervention in Caracas and the capture of Venezuela’s president, with Trump saying the US will “run” Venezuela and tap its oil reserves.

Asked about implications for Greenland, Trump told The Atlantic others “are going to have to view it themselves,” but added, “we do need Greenland, absolutely.”