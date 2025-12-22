TEHRAN — The Danish government announced Monday it will summon the U.S. ambassador following what officials are characterizing as a flagrant assault on Danish sovereignty.

The diplomatic crisis was sparked by President Donald Trump’s appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as a special envoy to Greenland, a role Landry immediately leveraged to vow that the autonomous territory would become “a part of the U.S.”

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, describing himself as “deeply angered,” condemned the move as “totally unacceptable” and demanded an immediate explanation from Washington.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen jointly rebuked American expansionism, stating that international law prohibits the annexation of foreign territories.

Since his January 2025 inauguration, many believe Trump has revived a transactional, imperial-style foreign policy, labeling the resource-rich island a national security necessity while refusing to rule out the use of force.

Despite Washington’s fixation on Greenland’s rare earths and strategic missile paths, local sentiment remains firmly against American rule.

A January poll confirmed that while Greenland’s 57,000 residents seek independence from Denmark, they have no desire to be absorbed into the U.S. orbit.