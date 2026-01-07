Khaf emerges as destination for international visitors

TEHRAN — The city of Khaf in Iran’s northeastern Khorasan Razavi province is drawing growing attention from international visitors, local tourism officials said.

Mahmoud Ba’aqideh, head of the Khaf Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department, said the arrival of the city’s 100th foreign tourist in the current Iranian year highlights Khaf’s increasing profile as an emerging tourism destination.

Speaking to ISNA, Ba’aqideh said visitors this year have come from countries including Mexico, the United Kingdom, Australia, India, Canada and Sri Lanka to see Khaf’s historical and natural attractions.

Among the main sites are the ancient windmills of Nashtifan, locally known as Asbads, believed to be among the oldest wind-powered structures in the world, and the Ghiasieh School in Khargerd village, a monument dating back to the Timurid era.

Ba’aqideh said Khaf’s location along the historical Silk Road and near the Iranian border with Afghanistan adds to its cultural and historical significance.

He said interest from foreign tourists reflects the city’s potential for sustainable tourism development, noting that Khaf’s attractions extend beyond historical monuments to include natural landscapes, traditional village architecture and local cultural practices.

According to the official, the development of tourism infrastructure, improved access routes and training for local communities are key requirements for sustaining growth in visitor numbers.

Ba’aqideh also said Khaf’s handicrafts, including pottery and carpet weaving, along with local rituals and traditions, play an important role in introducing Iranian culture to visitors.

He added that cooperation between government bodies, the private sector and local communities is essential for protecting heritage sites while expanding tourism, and said targeted promotion through social media and participation in international tourism exhibitions could help raise Khaf’s global profile.

Khaf county is home to about 200 historical windmills, many of them located in the Nashtifan area. Of the 450 historical sites identified across the county, 105 have been registered on Iran’s national heritage list, placing them under official protection.

KD

