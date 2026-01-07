Hakim: Iraq’s sovereignty hinges on airspace control

Ammar al-Hakim, leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement, has stressed that true sovereignty cannot be achieved without full control over the country’s airspace. Speaking at a ceremony marking the anniversary of the founding of the Iraqi Army, Hakim reflected on the institution’s history and its revival after 2003 in the face of terrorism and severe challenges.

Hakim noted that alongside the army, other forces such as the security services, the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), and the Kurdish Peshmerga emerged to confront threats directly and play a decisive role in defending Iraq.

Highlighting strategic requirements in the defense sector, Hakim placed particular emphasis on air defense, describing it as a strategic matter that has become essential in light of evolving threats such as drones, precision missiles, and electronic jamming capabilities. He called for responsible planning, adequate funding, advanced training, and prioritization at the national level to strengthen Iraq’s air defense systems.

The Wisdom Movement leader also underscored the need for deeper institutional coordination among Iraq’s diverse security forces, including the federal police, counterterrorism units, rapid response forces, PMU, and Peshmerga. He argued that effective integration of roles, missions, and objectives would prevent disruptive overlaps and ensure the army remains the central pillar of Iraq’s defense system.

Hakim emphasized the need to modernize Iraq’s military intelligence and early warning systems, warning that future conflicts will increasingly take the form of information warfare. He stressed that superior intelligence capabilities can help prevent disasters before they happen.

