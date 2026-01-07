Health ministry, UNICEF join hands to activate Child Protection Committees in hospitals

TEHRAN – To ensure that medical settings serve as a strong shield for children at risk, the United Nations Children’s Fund, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, has organized an event to strengthen integrated child protection services as the first step toward activating Child Protection Committees within hospitals.

Supported by the European Union, the event brought together directors, nurses, and social workers from 22 pediatric hospitals, alongside experts from the State Welfare Organization.

Why this matters for children

Hospitals are often one of the first points of contact for children facing protection risks. Data shows the vital role of trained professionals: in just six months during 2025, approximately 4,590 children at risk were identified in hospitals. Remarkably, over 70 percent of these cases were spotted by trained social workers, proving that a proactive approach saves lives.

From care to action

The Child Protection Committees serve as dedicated teams of experts – physicians, nurses, social workers, and legal experts – who work together to manage complex cases exposed to protection risks. This ensures that no child “falls through the cracks” and that every vulnerable boy and girl receives comprehensive care and referral to the support services they need.

Building a protective future

Since 2023, UNICEF and MoHME have been working hand-in-hand to empower social workers through specialized training and protocols. By moving beyond just physical treatment to holistic protection, we are creating a world where hospitals are not just places of healing, but sanctuaries of safety.

Looking ahead, UNICEF will continue to launch innovative activities to maintain this momentum, ensuring that the protection of every child remains at the heart of the healthcare system.

Providing psychosocial support for children

The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) and the UNICEF have enhanced cooperation to provide psychosocial support for children during emergencies.

They aim to provide immediate, safe, and protective environments for children affected by crises, the UNICEF website announced in a press release on December 30.

The collaboration focuses on rapidly deploying high-quality tents and essential equipment to establish Child-Friendly Spaces (CFSs) as a crucial Rapid Response mechanism.

A haven for healing and hope

These specifically designed tents provide children with safe, supportive environments during emergencies.

Through the CFS, children can access: Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS): Professional support to help children process trauma, fear, and stress.

Structured activities: Opportunities to play, learn, and express themselves through creative and recreational activities.

A break from stress: A safe place to rest and regain a sense of normalcy away from the overwhelming atmosphere surrounding them. This initiative is key to helping children regain a sense of stability and hope, ensuring they continue to access vital care and support when they need it most.

Designed for every child

The partnership emphasizes inclusion, ensuring that all children benefit equally from Child-Friendly Spaces. He programme also ensures that the safety, comfort, and specific needs of both boys and girls are considered in the structure and activities of the CFSs. These features ensure that every child—regardless of ability or gender—can participate safely and meaningfully.

Strengthening future preparedness

UNICEF and the IRCS remain committed to expanding psychosocial support for children and enhancing preparedness and response mechanisms for future emergencies.

This partnership reinforces one simple message: no child should ever face an emergency alone.

