Israel has killed nearly 100 Palestinians in Gaza since the ceasefire began

A total of 93 Palestinians have been killed by Israel since the ceasefire came into effect on October 11, Al Jazeera reported Saturday, citing Gaza’s Ministry of Health.

A further 324 people have been injured since, the ministry added.

In the last 48 hours, 19 people killed in Israeli attacks have been brought to Gaza hospitals, along with another seven who are injured.

The ministry said that the toll of Israel’s two-year genocidal war has risen to 68,519 people killed and 170,382 people injured since October 7, 2023.