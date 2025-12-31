China says maintains neutrality in international issues, namely Iran nuclear program

TEHRAN – China has reiterated its just and impartial position vis-à-vis international crises, saying Beijing has mediated in the Iran nuclear files and other international issues without interference, bias or profiteering.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the comments on December 30, 2025, at the Symposium on the International Situation and China's Foreign Relations.

Wang said that to build peace that lasts, China has taken an “objective and just stance,” and focused on addressing both “symptoms and root causes”.

Pointing to Chinese approach to settling hotspot issues, he said Beijing mediated in northern Myanmar, the Iran nuclear issue, the tensions between Pakistan and India, the issues between Palestine and Israel, and the recent conflict between Cambodia and Thailand.

“In China's efforts, there was no interference in the internal affairs of others, no incitement, no biased manipulation, and no selfish gains. There were only sincerity and good faith,” Wang explained.

“Facing critical challenges to international justice, China acted as a steadying force. Might does not make right. The winner should not take all. Conscience will not be silenced. Justice will ultimately prevail,” said the top Chinese diplomat.

“Chinese diplomacy is guided by humanity's common values, that is, peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom. In international affairs, China is committed to upholding what is right, promoting what is fair, and serving the common good of all. China has been a staunch defender of the fundamental principles of international justice,” he noted.

China has, on numerous occasions, defended Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear technology.

Earlier this year, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu reaffirmed Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy, calling for the settlement of issues through diplomacy.

"The right of Iran to peacefully utilize nuclear energy should be guaranteed. China is willing to continue playing a positive and constructive role in this regard," Ma said.

Ma urged all parties to resume dialogue and negotiations as soon as possible to prevent escalation of the situation.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters later on that the Iran nuclear issue bears on regional peace and security as well as the international nuclear non-proliferation regime.

“China always advocates resolving the Iran nuclear issue peacefully through political and diplomatic means. This is the only right way forward,” Guo suggested.