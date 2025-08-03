Chinese Ambassador Cong hails Iran's SCO contributions, urges ‘true multilateralism’

TEHRAN — Since assuming the rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in July 2024, China has launched a wide array of initiatives aimed at deepening regional cooperation, enhancing multilateralism, and positioning the Eurasian alliance as a rising force in global governance.

As the chair, China has already hosted over 100 events across a range of sectors — including politics, security, economy, energy, education, and innovation — in preparation for the upcoming SCO Summit in Tianjin, which will take place from August 31 to September 1. Anticipated to be the largest in the organization’s history, the summit will bring together leaders from more than 20 countries and heads of 10 international organizations.

Founded in 2001, the SCO operates under the principles of the “Shanghai Spirit,” which emphasizes mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for cultural diversity, and shared development. With 10 full member states — including China, Russia, and Iran — along with observer states and dialogue partners, the SCO has grown into a central platform for regional peace, stability, and economic collaboration.

In an exclusive interview with the Tehran Times on the sidelines of a ceremony at the Chinese Embassy in Tehran on Tuesday—marking the 98th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA)—Chinese Ambassador to Iran, Cong Peiwu, praised Iran’s strong participation in SCO events held in China over the past year.