Chinese Ambassador Cong hails Iran's SCO contributions, urges ‘true multilateralism’
TEHRAN — Since assuming the rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in July 2024, China has launched a wide array of initiatives aimed at deepening regional cooperation, enhancing multilateralism, and positioning the Eurasian alliance as a rising force in global governance.
As the chair, China has already hosted over 100 events across a range of sectors — including politics, security, economy, energy, education, and innovation — in preparation for the upcoming SCO Summit in Tianjin, which will take place from August 31 to September 1. Anticipated to be the largest in the organization’s history, the summit will bring together leaders from more than 20 countries and heads of 10 international organizations.
Founded in 2001, the SCO operates under the principles of the “Shanghai Spirit,” which emphasizes mutual trust, mutual benefit, equality, consultation, respect for cultural diversity, and shared development. With 10 full member states — including China, Russia, and Iran — along with observer states and dialogue partners, the SCO has grown into a central platform for regional peace, stability, and economic collaboration.
In an exclusive interview with the Tehran Times on the sidelines of a ceremony at the Chinese Embassy in Tehran on Tuesday—marking the 98th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA)—Chinese Ambassador to Iran, Cong Peiwu, praised Iran’s strong participation in SCO events held in China over the past year.
“We have done a lot to promote the SCO agenda. We have designed altogether more than 100 different activities, and among them, dozens of ministerial-level events. And I'm glad Iran has actively participated in a lot of the events,” Ambassador Cong said.
He then outlined three core achievements of the organization under China’s leadership. One of the SCO’s most important recent achievements is its ability to maintain “sustained development,” the ambassador said. Cong added that this is crucial in helping improve the living standards of people across all member countries.
Next, he emphasized enhanced cooperation in the field of security within the SCO. Citing complex regional and international challenges, he signaled that this kind of collaboration is both timely and essential.
Finally, he highlighted the growing importance of cultural and human connections. “Of course, we are also focusing on the people-to-people exchanges. That also serves as a very important bond connecting the peoples of our different member states.”
Ambassador Cong further emphasized the importance of unity among developing countries.
“The Shanghai Cooperation Organization, like BRICS, serves as an important platform to practice true multilateralism. If all countries — especially those in the Global South — can become more united, not only in politics but also in the fields of economy, trade, culture, and security, we can forge an even stronger force in practicing true multilateralism and countering unilateralism and power politics.”
Speaking at a press briefing on July 31, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun echoed similar views, detailing the accomplishments made during China’s SCO presidency.
“First, cooperation in various sectors has been deepened. China has hosted over 100 events as SCO chair, and nearly half are institutional events, covering multiple areas such as politics, security, military, economy and trade, investment, energy, education, connectivity, technological innovation, green industry, digital economy and people-to-people exchanges,” Guo said.
He added that organizational mechanisms have been improved through collaborative efforts with member states.
Guo also noted the SCO’s strong commitment to its founding spirit in addressing key global and regional issues: “The SCO has spoken up to uphold justice on major international and regional issues, firmly upheld the multilateral trading system and strongly condemned the abuse of force.”
With final preparations now underway, the upcoming Tianjin summit is expected to mark a turning point in the SCO’s trajectory.
“The summit will guide the SCO to enter a new stage of high-quality development featuring more solidarity, coordination, vitality, and contribution, and build a closer SCO community with a shared future,” Guo said.
As China leads the SCO through this critical phase, the organization is poised to take on a more active role in shaping a cooperative and multipolar world, grounded in mutual respect and collective progress.
