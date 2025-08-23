Small, medium-sized industries to add 250MW of electricity to national grid by next March

TEHRAN- Small and medium-sized industries will add 250 megawatts (MW) of electricity to the national grid by the end of current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2026), according to the head of the Industrial Development and Renovation Organization of Iran (IDRO).

Farshad Moghimi said that seven megawatts of electricity have now been connected to the grid, 45 megawatts will be injected into the grid in about the next 15 days, and a total of 250 megawatts will be transferred to the grid by small and micro industries by the end of this year.

Referring to facilitating the entry of medium, small and micro industries into renewable energies, he stated: "Large industrial units have the ability to invest in renewable energies, but medium and small units do not have this financial capacity, therefore financial support is provided to these units."

MA