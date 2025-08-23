Oil ministry establishes flare gas collection task force

TEHRAN- Iranian Oil Minister has established a task force for the collection of flare gases.

The head of the Ministry of Oil's Flare Gas Collection Task Group, emphasized the need to accelerate associated gas collection projects, and said: "By order of the Minister of Oil, a special working group with broad powers has been formed to achieve complete collection of associated gases before the end of the Seventh National Development Plan by monitoring, facilitating, and removing obstacles."

Addressing a signing ceremony of the Trilateral Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding for the Development and Integration of the Petroleum Industry Innovation and Technology Ecosystem and the Comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding for the Establishment and Governance of the Associated Gas Value Chain Development Consortium, Mohsen Mohammadpour emphasized the importance and necessity of this national mission.

MA