Pezeshkian says foes eying on economic pressure on Iran, not bombardment

TEHRAN – President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Wednesday that Iran’s adversaries are pinning their hopes on economic pressure rather than military force, stressing that no country can be defeated through bombardment alone.

Speaking at a meeting on economic development in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari Province, Pezeshkian said national unity and determination remain Iran’s strongest defenses. “If we are resolute and united, no one will be able to bring our Iran to its knees,” he said.

Addressing producers, investors, business guilds, and government officials, the president reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting domestic production and strengthening the national economy.

Pezeshkian emphasized the need for unity and cohesion, saying hostile powers do not want to see Iran prosper and that confronting external pressure requires setting aside internal differences and avoiding exclusionary approaches. He said his administration is committed to sincere public service and to resolving people’s economic problems.

“We live to serve this country, the Revolution, and our beliefs,” he said, adding that confidence in Iran’s capabilities would significantly smooth the path toward progress.

Describing economic activity as a key front in confronting external pressure, Pezeshkian said producers, investors, and business owners are the country’s “commanders and soldiers” in the ongoing economic war. He said the government sees it as its responsibility to provide the conditions necessary for them to operate effectively.

The president said his administration has intensified engagement with the Chamber of Commerce, entrepreneurs, and trade guilds in recent months, noting that he has personally attended many of these meetings to hear concerns and pursue solutions.

Addressing recent currency market volatility, Pezeshkian said senior government officials, including cabinet ministers and the president himself, intervened directly during the period of instability, holding multiple meetings to manage the situation. He added that representatives from the Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber of Guilds attended the latest cabinet session, where joint working groups were approved to address outstanding economic challenges.

Pezeshkian also said the government is moving to streamline administrative systems, noting that economic actors should not be forced to deal with multiple agencies on a daily basis. He said a single, unified digital gateway is being planned to reduce confusion for businesses and the public. According to the president, the communications minister is overseeing efforts to reorganize administrative platforms with a focus on industry and trade, as part of a broader plan to resolve the issue structurally.

His remarks come amid heightened regional tensions. On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking at a joint press conference with the Israeli prime minister, threatened to target Iran’s missile capabilities if Tehran attempts to rearm.

“Now I hear that Iran is trying to build up again, and if they are, we’re going to have to knock them down,” Trump said, adding that he would support Israeli military action if Iran continued what he described as its ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

The tensions follow Israel’s June attack on Iran, which was an unprovoked act of war that killed senior military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. More than a week later, the United States entered the conflict by striking three Iranian nuclear facilities—moves Iran condemned as grave violations of the UN Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

On June 24, Tehran’s retaliatory operations against Israeli and U.S. targets forced a halt to the illegal assault.