Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi appointed IRGC deputy chief

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has appointed Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi as the new deputy commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), according to an official announcement.

The appointment was formally announced on Wednesday during a farewell and induction ceremony attended by IRGC Commander-in-Chief Major General Mohammad Pakpour.

Speaking at the event, General Vahidi described the IRGC as a “sacred institution” founded on the sacrifices of martyrs, saying it possesses the capacity to serve as both a model for an Islamic state and an Islamic society. He stressed that patience, resistance, and spirituality remain essential in confronting external pressures and challenges.

Vahidi also praised the performance of younger generations within the IRGC, pointing to their role in recent conflicts. “Today, the IRGC stands at its peak, as it always has,” he said, adding that the presence of skilled and committed young members is among the military branch’s greatest strengths. He said these forces, motivated by faith, would ultimately prevail.

Former deputy commander Brigadier General Ali Fadavi, who has been appointed head of the IRGC commander-in-chief’s advisory group, said protecting the Islamic Revolution represents one of the highest responsibilities and honors. He also described opposition to the Islamic system as the greatest wrongdoing, underscoring the ideological mission of the force.

General Pakpour paid tribute to Fadavi’s nearly seven years of service as deputy commander, highlighting his extensive experience in senior command and intelligence positions. He also introduced Vahidi as a seasoned and prominent IRGC figure, citing his long record of service that includes leadership roles in IRGC intelligence, command of the Najaf Headquarters, involvement in the establishment of the Quds Force, and tenures as defense and interior minister. Vahidi also serves as a member of the Expediency Discernment Council.