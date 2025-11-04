IRGC Chief says force more prepared than during 12-day war

TEHRAN – The Commander-in-Chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) says the force’s current level of preparedness is “far higher” than during the 12-day war, describing the IRGC as being at the peak of its strength and readiness.

Ebrahim Rezaei, a member of parliament and spokesperson for the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, announced that the committee held a joint session with Major General Mohammad Pakpour, the IRGC Commander-in-Chief, as well as several senior deputies and officials of the Corps.

Rezaei said Brigadier General Khademi, head of the IRGC’s Intelligence Organization, also attended the meeting. The IRGC commanders presented a detailed report on their recent activities and operations over the past few months.

During the session, Major General Pakpour reviewed the IRGC’s performance since taking office, with a particular focus on the 12-day war and the series of military operations carried out to “punish the Zionist regime” and deliver “a firm response” to its actions—especially in the aerospace sector.

“The Commander-in-Chief analyzed the current regional and domestic situation and announced the IRGC’s full readiness to confront any threat or act of hostility,” Rezaei said. “He stressed that the Corps’ level of preparedness today is much higher than during the 12-day war, and that it stands at the peak of its power and capability.”

Rezaei added that Brigadier General Khademi briefed lawmakers on the country’s overall security situation and outlined measures taken to enhance national security.

Committee members, for their part, praised the IRGC’s “efforts and sacrifices,” particularly during the 12-day war, and reaffirmed the full backing of the parliament—especially the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee—for the Corps. They also pledged to use all available parliamentary capacities to support and strengthen the IRGC.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked act of aggression against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians. The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in blatant violation of international law.

In response, the IRGC launched a meticulously calculated series of missile and drone strikes over twelve days. These targeted assaults, now known to have reached 22 distinct operational waves, dismantled key Israeli military, intelligence, and technological infrastructure—leading to a pressured halt in hostilities.