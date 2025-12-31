New mural at Valiasr Square depicts martyr general Haj Qassem Soleimani

TEHRAN –On the anniversary of the martyrdom of national hero Haj Qassem Soleimani, a new large-scale mural titled “Iran-Mard” (literally meaning Man of Iran) was unveiled at Tehran’s Valiasr Square.

Designed by Iranian artist Mikael Barati and executed by 3x4 Graphic Design Studio, the mural shows martyr general Haj Qassem Soleimani, standing in front of the tricolor flag of Iran, saluting with one hand while placing the other over his heart, Mehr reported.

Behind him, and in the three colors of the flag (green, white, and red), a broad cross-section of Iranian society, including men and women, athletes wearing medals, and other figures, is shown standing in a collective salute.

Stylized military imagery, such as tanks, explosions, and aircraft, appears throughout the mural, referencing Iran’s defense, resistance, and wartime memory.

The text on the mural reads: “This young chivalrous man, from the army of (Imam) Ali (AS), remains a guardian of Iran.”

Installed on the massive curved façade overlooking Valiasr Square, a site frequently used for major national, cultural, and commemorative messages, the mural places contemporary Iranian identity within a blend of religious, historical, and national symbolism. The reference to the army of Imam Ali (AS) draws on Shiʿi ideals of justice, courage, and chivalry, linking them to modern narratives of resistance and protection of Iran.

Imam Ali's (AS) courage and bravery were unique and unparalleled and will be famously remembered as one of his exclusive qualities. In many battles, he had played an influential role in the victory of the Muslims as he defeated many enemies on the battlefield.

Qassem Soleimani (1957 –2020) was an Iranian military officer who served in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). From 1998 until his assassination by the United States in 2020, he was the commander of the Quds Force, an IRGC division primarily responsible for extraterritorial and clandestine military operations.

He was described as “the single most powerful operative in West Asia” and a “genius of asymmetric warfare”.

Soleimani was assassinated by a targeted drone strike on January 3, 2020, in Baghdad, Iraq, along with Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an Iraqi paramilitary leader and former chief of staff of the Popular Mobilization Forces.

