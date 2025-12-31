Russia berates US president for issuing threats against Iran

TEHRAN – Russia has expressed serious concern over statements made by US President Donald Trump during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the United States regarding potential new military strikes against Iran, urging US and Israeli officials to refrain from escalating tensions with Iran.

In a statement on Tuesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that the ideological anti-Iran undertone of such statements is nothing new. Moreover, she said, the international community has repeatedly rejected such approaches.

She emphasized that these positions contravene international law and the UN Charter and could expose the West Asia region to potentially dangerous humanitarian and radiological consequences.

Zakharova further warned against attempts to convey to the international community that Iran’s nuclear program can be resolved through military force, including attacks on facilities under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards. She said that the US and Israel’s threats to strike Iran have a detrimental effect on the global nuclear non-proliferation regime.

In a meeting with the Israeli premier at Mar-a-Lago on Monday, Trump issued stark warnings to both Iran and Hamas.

Trump said Hamas must disarm for the next phase of the Gaza peace plan to begin.

If they don't, Trump said, it would be "horrible for them" and there would be "hell to pay." The president added that other countries that wanted the ceasefire deal to be made "will go and wipe them out" should Hamas not disarm.

On Iran, Trump threatened to strike Iran if the country tried to resume its nuclear activities.

"Now I hear that Iran is trying to build up again, and if they are, we're going to have to knock them down. We'll knock them down," the president said.

The Tel Aviv regime launched a flagrant and unprovoked act of military aggression against Iran on June 13, 2025, touching off a 12-day war that killed well over 1,000 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also got involved in the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in gross violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces struck strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

Meanwhile, Iran has strongly reacted to Trump’s recent threats.

Iranian Ambassador to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani condemned “these reckless threats” in a letter to the Security Council and the UN Secretary-General.

Iravani said that the grave and explicit threat of the use of force by the US president is a clear and serious violation of the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, and Iran calls on this Council to condemn it firmly and unequivocally.

Also, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the recent threats by Trump as a gross violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, and called for clear and firm condemnation of these provocative statements by everyone.

Araghchi made the remarks in a letter to his counterparts from around the world on Tuesday.

He stated that the threat of using force against Iran is a clear violation of the United Nations Charter, which prohibits any threat or use of force against the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of states.