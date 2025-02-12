Iran urges UN action against Trump's “reckless” war rhetoric

TEHRAN – Iran has strongly denounced former U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent remarks threatening the use of force against the country, calling them “deeply alarming and irresponsible.”

Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, voiced Tehran’s concerns in a formal letter addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the President of the Security Council on Tuesday.

In the letter, Iravani noted Trump’s flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter with his inflammatory statements.

“Following instructions from my government, I am writing to bring to the Security Council’s attention the deeply troubling and irresponsible remarks made by the former President of the United States, in which he openly threatened the use of force against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Iravani stated.

Trump’s remarks were made during a media interview published by the New York Post on Saturday, where he said he would prefer to have Iran ink a deal he wants rather than launch military strikes on the country. “I would like a deal done with Iran on non-nuclear [issues]. I would prefer that to bombing the hell out of it,” Trump said. “They don’t want to die. Nobody wants to die,” he stated, suggesting that Iranians should either cave in and accept his demands or get killed.

In a separate interview with Fox News on Monday, he reiterated this aggressive stance, stating, “I would like to make a deal without bombing them.”

Iran has strongly pushed back against Trump’s rhetoric, with Iravani emphasizing that such threats blatantly contravene Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, which prohibits the use of force or the threat thereof against sovereign nations.

“The U.S. president’s reckless and inflammatory statements constitute a clear violation of international law and the fundamental principles of the UN Charter,” the Iranian diplomat asserted.

Iravani also took aim at Trump’s broader policy toward Iran, condemning the so-called “maximum pressure” strategy as an unlawful and hostile measure.

“This provocation is further exacerbated by the so-called ‘maximum pressure’ policy, as outlined in the National Security Presidential Memorandum (NSPM) of February 4, 2025. These unilateral coercive measures not only escalate hostility against Iran but also blatantly violate fundamental principles and norms of international law,” Iravani stated.

He urged the UN Security Council to take a firm stance against such threats, warning that allowing such rhetoric to go unchecked would set a dangerous precedent.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran firmly rejects and condemns this reckless threat. The UN Security Council must not remain silent in the face of such brazen rhetoric. Normalizing threats of force undermines international peace and security and must be unequivocally condemned,” he said.

“Iran will resolutely defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interests against any form of aggression,” he asserted.

Trump’s recent comments came just days after he signed a presidential memorandum seeking to reduce Iran’s oil exports to “zero”. This move is part of broader sanctions reimposed after he unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2018.