Exploitation of historical sites should be handed over to private sector: minister

TEHRAN—Minister of Cultural Heritage Reza Salehi-Amiri emphasized the necessity of shedding the management of historical sites to the private sector and called this approach as an effective alternative for reviving the national heritage.

Speaking on the sidelines of his visit to Naseri Palace in Shahrestanak, Alborz province, on Thursday, he announced that the restoration of this Qajar building has reached 70 percent progress, ISNA reported.

Pointing to the importance of the private sector in preserving and reviving the country’s cultural heritage, he added, “Our experience in management of cultural heritage has showed that the government should not monopolize all administrative affairs. Rather, it should hand over the management and exploitation of the historical sites to the private sector.”

On restoration and recreation of Naseri Palace by the private investor, he said that this complex which has been handed over a few years ago, is now witnessing significant progress in its restoration thanks to the efforts of the private sector. “This successful experience confirms the definitive policy of the Fund for the Restoration and

Exploitation of Historical Sites, which we have also announced and are pursuing with seriousness.”

Appreciating the management of Alborz province and the project’s investor, he said that more than 70 percent of the restoration project of this historic palace has been completed, and three important steps remain to be completed, including completing the infrastructure, equipping the space with hotel facilities, and introducing this valuable capacity to people across the country.

Referring to the history of the Naseri Palace, which dates back to the Qajar era, Salehi-Amiri stated that this building, which was the summer residence of the Naser al-Din Shah family, is not only a monument of authentic Iranian architecture, but also can be transformed into a residential complex including a boutique hotel, restaurant, gallery, and cultural spaces, and become a place for public use.

He added that despite the lack of prospects for a quick return on investment, the investor of this project entered this path with the motive of preserving cultural heritage and has incurred heavy costs. “Our presence today is also to appreciate this cultural concern and support the continuation of the work.”

Pointing to the huge historical capacities of the country, he said in provinces like Yazd, Neyshabur, and Sabzevar alone, there are hundreds of hectares of historical monuments that need to be restored with the participation of the people. There are also numerous historical monuments in Karaj, from different periods, from the Qajar to the Safavid, he added.

During a recent trip to Karaj and a visit to several historical monuments, the message became clear that the development and preservation of Iranian civilization is not possible without the participation of the people, he pointed out.

Referring to the goal of balanced distribution of tourism in the country, he stated: “It is wrong to focus tourism solely on large cities. We must direct tourists towards ecotourism, villages, caravanserais, and historical palaces. Today, there are hundreds of caravanserais in the country that have been registered worldwide. These capacities must be put at the service of sustainable tourism development.”

Nestled within the Alborz Mountain range, Shahrestanak is a charming village that perfectly blends natural beauty with cultural heritage.

Situated some 60 kilometers from Tehran, it offers a tranquil escape from the busy streets of the Iranian capital for a one-day excursion.

Shahrestanak is home to the Naseri Palace, once a grand summer retreat for Naser al-Din Shah Qajar who reigned from 1848 to 1896.

Although the palace now stands in ruins, it whispers tales of a bygone era, offering visitors a glimpse into the lavish lifestyle of Iran’s former monarchs. Nearby, a stone inscription from the same period adds to the historical allure of the area.

For those who love history, the runed palace is a must-see. Perched on a mountain, it requires a short hike to reach, but the effort is well rewarded. The ancient walls stand as a testament to the region’s storied past, revealing the strategic importance of this once-imposing stronghold.

KD

