Iran calls for accountability for Gaza crimes in meeting with OIC chief

TEHRAN – Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, met with the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hussein Ibrahim Taha, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday.

Gharibabadi was visiting the city to attend the 11th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC).

During their discussions, the two officials exchanged views on pressing issues in the Islamic world, focusing particularly on the ongoing atrocities committed by the Israeli regime and exploring avenues to strengthen cooperation between Iran and the OIC.

Gharibabadi strongly condemned Israel's crimes against the people of Gaza and its broader regional aggressions. He pointed to the regime's recent military aggression against Iran, stating, "The occupying Zionist regime, backed by the United States and acting on miscalculations, launched a military aggression against Iran but was met with a firm response." He thanked the OIC Secretary-General and member states for their efforts in condemning that attack and for consistently defending the Palestinian cause, especially during the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

In response, Secretary General Taha underscored Iran's important role within the OIC and expressed appreciation for Tehran's consistent support for the organization. He reaffirmed the OIC's commitment to supporting and defending Iran and called for a continuation of Iran's backing for the OIC's missions and goals.