What’s in Tehran art galleries

A collection of paintings by Samaneh Garousi is on view in an exhibition at Homa Gallery. The exhibition named “Violet City’s Carnival” will be running until August 19 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

Painting

* A collection of calligraphy works by Omid Haseltalab is on view in an exhibition at Adapa Gallery.

Titled “Biogenics”, the exhibition will run until August 29 at the gallery located at No. 5, Sumesara Alley, Sazesh St., Vali-e Asr Square.

* Ev Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Navid Nedai.

The exhibit named “Body and Placelessness” will be running until August 22 at the gallery located at 5 Arabi Alley, North Kheradmand St.

* An exhibition of paintings by Nastaran Kamali is currently on view in an exhibition at Dena Gallery.

The exhibition will run until August 22 at the gallery that can be found at 4 Sussan Alley off Qarani St.

* Tehran’s CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Sepideh Sabet.

The exhibit titled “Near but Far” will be running until August 13 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.

* Paintings by Mahboubeh Fat’hi are currently on view in an exhibition at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibit named “Paddy Field” will continue until August 26 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.

* A collection of paintings by Zahra Norouzi is on view in an exhibition at Vista Gallery.

The exhibit named “The Televisions” will run until August 18 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.

Photo

* Shirin Gallery is hosting an exhibition of photos by a number of photographers including Fatemeh Ebrahimi, Zahra Bakhshi, Ehsan Orangi, Sheida Saffari and Mohsen Rezai.

The exhibit will run until August 26 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Photos by Shaqayeq Saeidi are on display in an exhibition at Sheidai Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “She Is the Sound of the Solitary” will continue until August 22 at the gallery located at 149 Bahar Shiraz Square near Hafte Tir Square.

