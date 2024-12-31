Tehran rebukes US, UK allegations over Red Sea tensions at UN

TEHRAN – Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, has strongly denied allegations by the United States and the United Kingdom linking Tehran to rising tensions in the Red Sea region, calling them "unfounded and politically motivated."

In a formal response delivered through identical letters to UN Secretary General António Guterres and the president of the Security Council on Monday, Iravani dismissed the claims made during a December 30 Security Council briefing.

These accusations, he argued, were orchestrated by Israel and backed by the United States and Britain to shift blame onto Iran while ignoring their own destabilizing actions.

Iravani specifically criticized remarks by Danny Danon, Israel’s representative to the UN, who accused Tehran of violating international norms.

The Iranian envoy countered, stating, “It is not Iran but the belligerent regime of Israel that has relentlessly pursued a policy of provocation and destabilizing activities, posing a grave threat to peace and security in the region and beyond.”

The ambassador underscored Iran’s compliance with international law and its adherence to the UN Charter, denying any involvement in arms embargo violations or contributing to conflicts in Yemen or elsewhere. He described the accusations as a “blatant attempt to scapegoat Iran” and distract from Israel’s own aggressive actions.

“It is deeply troubling and highly ironic that the U.S. and Britain, as permanent members of the Security Council, choose to support Israel’s reckless violations while fabricating baseless accusations against Iran,” Iravani said. He further asserted that such actions embolden Israel to act with impunity, exacerbating regional instability and undermining peace efforts, particularly in Yemen.

Reaffirming Iran’s stance on Yemen, Iravani highlighted Tehran’s long-standing call for a political resolution to the conflict, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive ceasefire and inclusive dialogue to respect Yemen’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On the issue of Red Sea security, Iravani reiterated Iran’s commitment to safeguarding international shipping lanes and dismissed accusations of interference as “fabrications designed to inflame tensions.” He accused the U.S. and its allies of using such claims as a pretext for further destabilization in the region.

The Iranian ambassador also called on the Security Council to resist what he termed “Israel’s propaganda” aimed at diverting attention from its ongoing human rights abuses and violations in Gaza. He urged the Council to address the root causes of regional instability, particularly Israel’s occupation, aggression, and systematic breaches of international law.

“Iran urges the Security Council to fulfill its responsibilities under the UN Charter by holding Israel and its supporters accountable for grave violations of international law,” Iravani stated. He warned that failure to act would undermine trust in the UN’s ability to maintain global peace and security.

The ambassador concluded by emphasizing the need for the international community to focus on fostering genuine peace efforts rather than perpetuating conflict through baseless accusations and political maneuvering.