Accusations of arms smuggling to Lebanon ‘baseless’, Iran refutes Israeli regime’s claims

TEHRAN – In a letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the rotating President of the Security Council, Iran has categorically denied allegations from the Israeli regime that it has been smuggling advanced weapons systems to Lebanon.

These accusations, presented by the Tel Aviv regime in a letter dated January 13 to the same UN institutions, have been dismissed by Tehran as unfounded and politically motivated.

Iran's permanent representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, strongly condemned the claims on Saturday, stating, "These allegations are nothing but a pretext for justifying the repeated violations by the Israeli regime of Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006) and its blatant disregard for the ceasefire arrangements with Lebanon."

Security Council Resolution 1701, was designed to end Israel’s 2006 war against Lebanon, enforce a ceasefire, and ensure the regime's withdrawal from Lebanese territories.

Iravani asserted that the Israeli regime has no intention of complying with its obligations under this resolution, using "baseless accusations" to legitimize its ongoing occupation of southern Lebanon.

He emphasized the importance of the international community holding Israel accountable.

Iravani urged the Security Council to "take a firm stand and compel the Israeli regime to fully implement its obligations," calling for an immediate end to Israel's violations against Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The ceasefire agreement between the Israeli regime and Hezbollah reached in late 2024, was intended to halt hostilities and mandate the withdrawal of Israeli occupying troops from southern Lebanon within 60 days.

However, the Israeli regime has egregiously ignored this deadline, maintaining its military presence in the area and blatantly violating the ceasefire terms.

Iravani also rejected similar accusations made by representatives of the United States and the United Kingdom during an open session of the Security Council on January 23.

He described these claims as "completely baseless and without merit," asserting that they are attempts to divert attention from the alleged complicity of these nations in the actions of the Israeli regime.

"The attribution of destabilizing activities in the region to Iran is completely baseless and lacks credibility," Iravani declared.

He pointed out that the U.S. and UK have facilitated war crimes committed by Israel against Palestinians in Gaza, noting that their unconditional support has emboldened the Israeli regime to act with impunity.