UNRWA: Famine in Gaza City can be stopped if Israel allows aid in

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) says it has warehouses full of food, medicines and hygiene supplies in Jordan and Egypt but is being blocked from bringing them into Gaza, the Guardian reported.

“While famine is confirmed in Gaza City, we have warehouses full of food waiting to be allowed in,” the agency said in a post on X.

“Famine in Gaza City can be stopped. Reverse the ongoing catastrophe – flood Gaza with a massive scale up of aid through the United Nations including UNRWA. … There is enough food, medicines and hygiene supplies ready to fill 6,000 trucks. The State of Israel must let us bring aid into Gaza.”

It comes after the UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) confirmed an “entirely man-made” famine in Gaza City and its surrounding areas, warning of an exponential increase in deaths if conditions continue to deteriorate.