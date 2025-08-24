Gaza health director: 289 dead from starvation, including 115 children

Munir al-Bursh, director of the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, told Al Jazeera that famine has claimed the lives of 289 people, including 115 children.

“We are in a race against time to address famine, as the humanitarian response must be massive,” he said.

Al-Bursh stated that the occupation’s prevention of residents from accessing health care is “an intolerable violation.” He added that in the past 24 hours alone, eight Palestinians — among them a child — have died due to food shortages, highlighting the urgency of the crisis.