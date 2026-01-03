​​​​​​​Crowds defy cold to honor Gen. Soleimani on his 6th martyrdom anniversary

KERMAN - A massive crowd converged on Kerman province from across Iran and other nations to commemorate the sixth anniversary of General Qassem Soleimani’s martyrdom.

The revered anti-terror commander was assassinated in a 2020 U.S. strike in Baghdad. His hometown and final resting place drew throngs of admirers from all social backgrounds. Along the routes, numerous voluntary service stations, or mawkibs, were established to assist the pilgrims.

Despite the cold, volunteers were resolute in serving the people, stating this act was a small effort to honor the immense sacrifices General Soleimani.









