We will not back down against the enemy: Leader

TEHRAN – On the sacred occasion marking the birth anniversary of Amir al-Mumineen, Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib (pbuh), as well as the sixth anniversary of the martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and their companions, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution held a meeting with the honored families of the martyrs from the 12-day War.

Describing the birth anniversary of Amir al-Mumineen as an exceptional day in history, the Leader emphasized: “Among his unparalleled qualities, today we are in more urgent need of two in particular: justice and piety.”

Referring to the gatherings that took place in recent weeks involving the business community, Ayatollah Khamenei noted: "The people who work in the bazaar and shopkeepers are some of the most loyal people in the country to the Islamic system and the Islamic Revolution. One cannot challenge the Islamic Republic and the Islamic system in the name of the bazaar and the business community."

He described the business community’s protest over the decline in the value of the national currency, which leads to instability in the business environment, as a valid concern, and added: “The businessperson is right in saying that under these conditions he cannot do business. The country’s officials acknowledge this, and I know that the honorable President and other senior officials are working to solve this problem."

The Leader added: “But what’s important is that a group of people who had been provoked and were the enemy’s mercenaries stood behind the business people and chanted slogans against Islam, Iran, and the Islamic Republic."

Emphasizing that “protesting is legitimate, but it is different from rioting,” Ayatollah Khamenei stated: “Officials must talk with protesters. [However,] there is no point talking to a rioter. Rioters must be put in their place." The Leader further stated: “It is absolutely unacceptable for a group to appear under various guises, with the intent to destroy and create insecurity in the country, to position themselves behind our pious, honest, and Revolutionary bazaar community to exploit their protests and incite riots."

Ayatollah Khamenei, referring to the coercive actions of the enemies, cautioned: “What’s important is that when one realizes an enemy wants to force something on a country, on officials, on a government or a nation with false claims, they must stand firmly against that enemy.”

He added: “We will not give in to them. With reliance on God and confidence in the support of the people, we will bring the enemy to its knees."

The Leader underscored the necessity for all members of the society, particularly officials, to follow the conduct of Amir al-Mumineen (pbuh), adding: “Imam Ali’s (pbuh) model of justice is the most obligatory and the most urgent need of the country today. Unlike Shia throughout history, today we have no excuse for failing to pursue and implement justice, because the system is the Islamic Republic and inspired by Imam Ali's (pbuh) model of leadership.”

Referring to Imam Ali’s (pbuh) victories in all military confrontations during the time of the Prophet (pbuh) and throughout his own period of governance, the Leader stated: “The various methods employed by defeated enemies to deceive the people and weaken their resolve, in many instances, prevented the realization of Imam Ali’s (pbuh) objectives.”

Ayatollah Khamenei described the spread of rumors, the use of lies, deception, infiltration, and similar tactics—what is referred to today as “soft war”—as the enemies’ strategy to undermine resolve and create doubt in society during the time of Imam Ali (pbuh), adding: “When the people become weakened, the realization of goals becomes impossible, because according to divine tradition, affairs are in the hands of the people and are carried out by them.”

Ayatollah Khamenei identified the enemy’s objective in soft war as demoralizing and discouraging the people and sowing doubt within the nation, stating: “Just as during the era of Amir al-Mumineen they sought to turn the people against him through rumor-mongering and lies, the very same actions are being carried out today. However, the Iranian nation has shown that in difficult arenas, and wherever its presence and assistance are required, it stands firmly and leaves the enemy disappointed.”

The Leader described the simultaneous launch of three satellites into space and the astonishing progress made in various scientific fields in the country - including in aerospace, biotechnology, medicine, healthcare, nanotechnology, and defense and missile industries - as examples of the great achievements of the Iranian nation and its talented, capable youth.

Ayatollah Khamenei also referred to the enemy’s begging for a ceasefire in the 12-Day War, stating, “The factor that forced the enemy to ask for a ceasefire and to later send messages saying they don’t want to fight a war with us, is the power and capability of the Iranian nation.”

The Leader added, “Of course, we don’t trust the deceitful, cunning, lying enemy. The people themselves saw the reality of the U.S. in the 12-Day War. Even those who believed that negotiating with them could solve the country’s problems realized that the US government was busy preparing war plans in the middle of negotiations.”

He emphasized the need to be vigilant in the face of the enemy’s actions of soft warfare, their causing doubts, and their spreading rumors, saying, “Their goal is to weaken the country and disrupt the remarkable unity of the nation in the 12-Day War. Therefore, the most important matter is to be aware of the enmity of the enemy and maintain internal unity and cohesion. As the Quran says, ‘[Muhammad, the Messenger of Allah, and those who are with him] are hard against the faithless and merciful amongst themselves’” (Quran 48:29).

Referring to the anniversary of General Qassem Soleimani’s martyrdom coinciding with the birth anniversary of Imam Ali (pbuh), Ayatollah Khamenei stated, “Three qualities - faith, sincerity, and action - were the defining characteristics of this beloved martyr who was a complete, exemplary person in our time. Haj Qassem was a man of divine sincerity and never worked for fame or praise.”

He spoke highly of General Soleimani’s presence in all areas wherever he was needed, saying, “Unlike some who understand well, speak well, but take no action, he was present in every field wherever he was needed – whether it was in preserving and guiding the course of the Islamic Revolution, confronting acts of aggression in Kerman Province, or in working in the Quds Force, defending the holy shrines, fighting ISIS, and other areas.”