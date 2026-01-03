Hakim: Sacrifice of Soleimani and al-Muhandis played a pivotal role in Iraq’s liberation

Ammar al-Hakim, leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement, in a message marking the anniversary of the martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, declared: “On the sixth anniversary of the martyrdom of the commanders of victory, we recall the sacrifices and pivotal roles of these great martyrs in the liberation of Iraq.”

He further emphasized: “Sacrifice is the language of the great, and their steadfastness plants hope in the hearts of the free.”

On January 3, 2020, General Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran’s Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces, were assassinated in a U.S. drone strike near Baghdad International Airport. The operation was directly ordered by then U.S. President Donald Trump. The attack instantly martyred Soleimani, al-Muhandis, and several of their companions.