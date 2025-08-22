American contractors indiscriminately fired at Gaza aid distribution points: report

A truck driver working for a U.S. logistics subcontractor in Gaza has confirmed allegations that American security personnel and Israeli forces routinely opened fire on Palestinians seeking humanitarian aid.

The eyewitness, identified under the pseudonym "Mike" by CBS News due to safety concerns, stated he secretly recorded videos capturing the sound of gunfire during aid distributions.

Mike reported that both Israeli troops and U.S. security contractors employed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) engaged in indiscriminate shooting. "It took me two or three days to realize that they were actually shooting at people, they weren't shooting at combatants," he said. When asked if the shots were warnings, he replied, "No, it's indiscriminate."

The GHF, the only Israel-approved aid distributor in the blockaded territory, began operations in May. Since then, at least 2,036 Palestinians have been killed and over 15,064 injured near its sites or along access routes. Mike, who verified his presence there through cellphone metadata, described working in an atmosphere of perpetual gunfire, witnessing "such intensity and such desperation" among civilians gathering before dawn for food.

He also recounted being ordered to clean up human and animal remains near the sites, a task that left him traumatized. "I struggle to talk about it... I even feel a bit clammy, and I can feel my chest beating harder. I just shut down really," he told CBS. He said some American guards boasted about killing people and animals to showcase their marksmanship.

Palestinian NGO Addameer reported in early August that at least 54 Palestinians disappeared after heading to GHF centers and that bodies often remain unrecovered due to Israeli obstruction. Mike said he decided to speak out because "it just wouldn't sit right with me if I didn't say something." He added, "These atrocities don't have to happen."