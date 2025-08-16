UN: At least 1,760 Palestinians killed while seeking aid in Gaza since May

The UN human rights office said Friday that at least 1,760 Palestinians had been killed while seeking aid in Gaza since late May, a jump of several hundred since its last published figure at the beginning of August.

"Since 27 May, and as of 13 August, we have recorded that at least 1,760 Palestinians have been killed while seeking aid; 994 in the vicinity of GHF (Gaza Humanitarian Foundation) sites and 766 along the routes of supply convoys. Most of these killings were committed by the Israeli military," the agency's office for the Palestinian territories said in a statement, The News Arab reported.

That compares with a figure of 1,373 killed the office reported on August 1.

On Wednesday, the chief of staff of the Israeli military said plans had been approved to occupy Gaza.

The military intends to take control of Gaza City and nearby refugee camps, some of the most densely populated parts of the territory, which has been devastated by more than 22 months of war.