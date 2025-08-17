Israeli forces kill more Palestinians near aid centers in Gaza
August 17, 2025 - 13:11
Medical sources at Nasser Medical Complex said on Sunday over a dozen Palestinian aid seekers have been killed by Israeli forces near the Morag axis and aid distribution centers across the Gaza Strip.
The total number of aid seekers killed since May 27, when Israel introduced a new aid distribution mechanism through the US-based GHF, has reached at least 1,924, with more than 14,288 injured, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.
