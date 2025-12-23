Resistance Theater Festival to honor Martyr Soleimani with selected street performances

TEHRAN- The 20th International Resistance Theater Festival will dedicate a special section to street theater works selected from its previous 19th edition, aiming to honor and support the participating groups.

These selected works will be performed from January 1 to 7, 2026, as part of a section titled “Extension of Resistance,” across nine provinces nationwide, Mehr reported on Tuesday.

The “Extension of Resistance” is specifically dedicated to commemorating Martyr General Qassem Soleimani and other martyrs of the Resistance axis, the report added.

A total of eleven street theater productions will be staged in Tehran, Kerman, Isfahan, Lorestan, Hormozgan, Hamedan, Khorasan Razavi, Kordestan, and Ilam, comprising 52 performances in total.

Organized by the Theater of Revolution and Sacred Defense Association and the Cultural Foundation for Revayat-e Fat’h, the festival is scheduled to be held in Tehran and various cities across the country during the Sacred Defense Week (September 22 to 29, 2026).

The 20th International Resistance Theater Festival will be hosted throughout Iran, welcoming audiences and artists from across the nation.

Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, a highly esteemed Iranian military strategist and prominent figure in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), left an indelible mark on Iran's defense efforts. Born in 1957 in Qanat-e Malek, Iran, Soleimani devoted his entire life to safeguarding his country's interests. He gained widespread recognition for his crucial role in leading successful military campaigns, particularly in the battle against ISIS in Iraq and Syria. His exceptional strategic planning, exemplary leadership abilities, and unwavering commitment to preserving Iran's security earned him profound respect both within the military and among the Iranian populace.

General Soleimani, with his remarkable charm and fearless demeanor, commanded immense admiration from his comrades as well as the general public. His resolute dedication to safeguarding Iran's sovereignty and ensuring its security solidified his position as an emblem of fortitude and perseverance.

Despite facing numerous hurdles, such as international sanctions and political tensions, Soleimani remained an indispensable figure in Iran's military and foreign policies. His assassination in January 2020 had a seismic impact on the region, profoundly grieving the Iranian people and intensifying tensions between Iran and the United States. General Qassem Soleimani's impactful contributions to Iran's defense will forever be etched in the nation's memory, serving as a testament to his enduring influence on the geopolitical landscape of the region.

SAB/



