Afro-Venezuelan activist calls for global solidarity after US attack
January 3, 2026 - 20:35
Miranda, Venezuela — Christian Peach Ortiz of Cumbe Afrovenezolana recounts his personal experience of the early-morning US attack on Venezuela, describing the sound of explosions and the fear it brought to him and his family. He says Washington seeks to colonize Venezuela’s natural resources, calls on people around the world to stand in solidarity with the Venezuelan people, and voices his support for President Nicolás Maduro.
