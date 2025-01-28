‘Primary threat to global peace’, Iran condemns Israel’s violations of intl. law

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, has sharply criticized Israel, calling it the primary threat to global peace and security.

He condemned the Israeli regime’s use of unfounded allegations against Iran to cover up its own destructive actions in the region.

In a letter addressed to the UN Security Council President, Iravani responded to Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s remarks, in which Herzog labeled Iran as a threat, particularly to the US and Israel.

Iravani condemned Herzog's “unfounded and provocative accusations” made during a special session of the UN General Assembly on Monday. He rejected these claims, emphasizing that they serve only to distract from Israel's “horrific crimes” against Palestinians in Gaza.

“These baseless allegations are part of an ongoing campaign to obscure Israel’s blatant violations of international law and its harmful activities toward regional countries,” the letter stated. It was also sent to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the General Assembly.

The Iranian ambassador stressed that Israel poses a constant threat to both regional and global peace. He highlighted Israel’s actions against Lebanon, Syria, and Palestinians, asserting that the Israeli regime’s violations of sovereignty and territorial integrity are clear breaches of international law.

“Beyond the genocide and crimes against humanity committed against Palestinians, Israel’s aggression continues against Lebanon and Syria, undermining peace in the region and violating UN resolutions,” Iravani stated.

He urged the international community to remain focused on Israel’s crimes and called on the UN Security Council to hold Israel accountable for its actions.