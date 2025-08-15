Tehran’s message delivered via Larijani: Resistance is not alone!

Beirut – The visit of Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, to Beirut coincided with the redrawing of new maps for West Asia, as announced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu spoke of establishing the Talmudic project of “Greater Israel” so that the “chosen people” could return to their alleged “Promised Land.”

Israel’s PM promised his colonial settlers that they would not witness the “third destruction,” claiming that their “state,” which includes all of Palestine and large parts of Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Egypt, would last for many years.

Amidst these illegal and unprecedented Israeli threats, Larijani visited Baghdad and Beirut to confirm Iran’s principled position, which is that the country will not falter in supporting the Axis of Resistance. The Iranian security chief made this position clear during the meetings he held with Lebanese officials.

Larijani stressed during his interactions in Lebanon that Iran will help the region stand and fight against Israel’s new occupation plans supported by Washington, plan many believe that once realize, would also encourage Israel to resume aggression against Iran.

Iran’s envoy emphasized Iran’s absolute support for all Resistance movements in the region and that it would not allow Lebanon to fall into the “Abrahamic” normalization trap.

Larijani stressed that the Resistance is a strategic force in the region, warning that Washington aims to turn Lebanon into a battleground for civil conflict against Hezbollah by leveraging U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack.

Reports indicate that Riyadh and Washington have been intensely mobilizing to gather as much information as possible about Larijani’s discussions with Lebanese officials regarding Hezbollah. He emphasized that the Resistance would not be left vulnerable to isolation or attack.

Thus, Larijani’s visit served as a warning to those who entertain illusions about dismantling the Resistance. His stance was echoed by Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, who affirmed that “Lebanon’s best interest lies with the Resistance project, which has proven successful over 40 years. It is crucial for Lebanon that the Resistance receives both official and popular backing, rather than being targeted by factions loyal to the Israeli enemy.”

Al-Houthi noted that “Lebanon’s official policies are subservient to Israel and follow its directives.” He further criticized the Lebanese government’s double standards in dealing with foreign envoys: “What’s striking is the Lebanese government’s hypersensitivity to expressions of solidarity with Lebanon. It accuses those who support the country militarily and politically of interference, responding with bold defiance – yet it displays humiliating submission in the face of Israeli aggression and crimes.”

He also condemned anti-Resistance factions, stating: “Some Lebanese officials disgrace themselves by embracing Israeli logic and surrendering to its demands, only to posture as sovereign when confronted with solidarity for their own nation.” Addressing them directly, he said: “You who submit to Israeli dictates and enforce them against your own people – you are not sovereign.”

Al-Houthi added: “The foolish, the ungrateful, and the traitors mislead the people by framing the issue as the weapons of the nation’s free and honorable citizens. True sovereignty lies with those who defend the homeland and resist the aggressor.”

Yemen’s stance reinforced Larijani’s message that the Lebanese, like the people of Palestine, will not be abandoned. The Iranian-Yemeni position also signals potential material support if circumstances demand it.

Such principled stances are unsurprising—Tehran and Sana’a have never conspired like many Arab and Islamic regimes that remain silent or even complicit in the face of Israeli expansionism. These regimes should know that Israel’s Talmudic hegemonic ambitions will show them no mercy and ultimately spare none of them!