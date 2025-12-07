“The Eyes and the Impossible” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN- A Persian translation of American writer Dave Eggers’s 2023 book “The Eyes and the Impossible” has recently been published by Milkan Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Niloufar Payvar.

“The Eyes and the Impossible” is a captivating all-ages book written by Dave Eggers with illustrations by Shawn Harris. The story follows Johannes, a dog entrusted by three elderly bison to serve as the “eyes” of the park where they all live. Through Johannes’s perspective, readers experience a heartfelt tale that explores themes of perception, responsibility, and connection.

The book received widespread acclaim from critics and was honored with the 2024 Newbery Medal, recognizing its excellence in children’s literature. Reviewers praised its engaging storytelling and artistic presentation. Kirkus Reviews highlighted the book’s poetic language, sophisticated vocabulary, and a blend of philosophy, humor, and hyperbole, which enrich the narrative. Shawn Harris’s illustrations were also celebrated for their vibrancy and ability to complement the story’s tone.

Publishers Weekly praised Johannes as a “fully fleshed protagonist,” thanks to the multiple perspectives he provides through his narration. “The Eyes and the Impossible” has been celebrated for its inventive storytelling, lyrical language, and compelling illustrations, solidifying its place as a standout in contemporary children’s literature.

Dave Eggers, born in 1970, is an American author, editor, and publisher. His bestseller “A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius” was a Pulitzer finalist. He founded literary and philanthropic ventures like McSweeney’s, 826 Valencia, Voice of Witness, and ScholarMatch. His work appears in major publications.

SAB/