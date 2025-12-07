After 'war on global technology,' Iran pushes for advanced stealth missiles

TEHRAN - The commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has declared that enhancing the country's stealth-missile technology is a critical priority. He also issued a warning that any new Israeli aggression would be met with a response more severe than ever before.

Speaking on Sunday at Imam Hussein (AS) University in Tehran, Major General Mohammad Pakpour said Iran has thoroughly analyzed the recent 12-day war Israel and the U.S. imposed against the country in June. He decribed the conflict as a technological battle, stating, "It had not been only the Zionist regime confronting Iran; rather, the Americans, Europeans, and many other countries had joined the confrontation, meaning Iran had effectively fought against global technology."

The commander highlighted that artificial intelligence was a "fundamental factor" for both sides during the hostilities. He insisted that the enemy now understands the consequences of provocation, noting, "The adversaries have concluded in their assessments that they will not undertake such actions." Despite this, Pakpour stressed that Iran must intensify its military preparedness and scientific development to address weaknesses and counter the enemy's own efforts to improve.

He called upon IRGC scientific centers, specifically naming Imam Hussein University, to assist in advancing weaponry. A key focus, he noted, must be on stealth capabilities for missiles. "If Iran can equip its missiles with stealth capabilities, it will be able to further increase the penetration rate of its missiles through the Zionist regime’s defense shield," Pakpour emphasized.

Israel launched an unprovoked war against Iran on June 13, followed over a week later by U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in a grave violation of international law. Iran’s armed forces responded by striking sites in the occupied territories and a major U.S. base in Qatar, ultimately forcing a halt to the illegal assault.

Senior Iranian commanders continue to warn that any fresh hostility will trigger an even stronger retaliation from the Islamic Republic.