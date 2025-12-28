21 Islamic, African states condemn Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as destabilizing

Representatives of 21 Islamic, Arab, and African countries on Friday condemned Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as a sovereign state, calling it a violation of international law and a threat to regional stability, Anadolu reported Saturday.

Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkey signed the statement, while the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco—countries that normalized ties with Israel in 2020—did not.

The joint statement warned the move sets a “serious precedent” that breaches the UN Charter’s principles on sovereignty and territorial integrity, and denounced Israel’s “full and blatant disregard” for international law.

It cautioned of “serious repercussions” for peace and security in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea, reaffirmed full support for Somalia’s sovereignty and unity, and rejected any measures undermining its territorial integrity.

The signatories also rejected “any potential link” between the move and attempts to forcibly expel Palestinians from their land.

Israel’s decision to recognize Somaliland has prompted broad regional pushback.

Somaliland has operated de facto independently since 1991 but lacks international recognition, while Somalia considers it an integral part of its territory and views direct engagement with it as a violation of Somalia’s sovereignty and unity.