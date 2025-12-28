Special driver’s license tests planned for servants and pilgrims of Imam Reza Shrine

TEHRAN-- The cultural and tourism project honoring the servants and pilgrims of Astan Quds Razavi is being implemented by Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran (TACI) in Mashhad (centered on the vast Holy Shrine of Imam Reza (AS), the capital city of Khorasan Razavi province, with the aim of promoting land tourism and developing automobile assistance services.

According to Mehr News Agency, this project will be implemented on December 31 with the aim of preserving the spiritual status of Mashhad, appreciating the servants of Razavi Shrine, and facilitating the provision of special travel services for the servants, pilgrims, and travelers of this city.

Mashhad has been selected as the first base for the project due to its distinguished cultural and religious status, the high number of domestic and foreign pilgrims, and its role as the spiritual capital of Iran. The city hosts millions of pilgrims annually and is considered a symbol of service, travel, and hospitality in Iranian-Islamic culture.

As part of this project, which is implemented by TACI agents in Mashhad, the servants of Astan Quds Razavi can receive an international driving license for free, and young people aged 18 to 23 and have no history of receiving an international driving license can also benefit from a 50-percent discount.

Travelers and pilgrims can also receive an international driving license at half price.

Concurrent with the National Day of Mashhad, TACI's Roadside Assistance Service provides car assistance services at a 30-percent discount to the pilgrims, servants, and travelers in the city of Mashhad and the entrance routes to this city to honor the servants and pilgrims and facilitate land travel.

TACI will implement this project in the first phase in the city of Mashhad as a national model and provide the basis for its development in other provinces in line with its social responsibilities and in order to commemorate the National Day of various provinces and cities of the country and promote international driving services, car assistance, and the development of land tourism.

KD