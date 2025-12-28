Gol Gohar stun Esteghlal in 2025/26 PGPL

TEHRAN - Gol Gohar football team shocked Esteghlal with a 1-0 victory on Sunday in the 2025/26 Persian Gulf Professional League, climbing above their hosts in the standings.

Pouria Shahrabadi scored the decisive goal in the 37th minute, powering home a header at Tehran’s Shahr-e Qods Stadium.

Esteghlal dominated possession after the break and pushed hard for an equalizer, but wasteful finishing let them down as Gol Gohar defended resolutely.

The defeat was a setback for the Blues, who remain sixth and now trail leaders Sepahan by eight points.

Gol Gohar’s disciplined performance lifted them to fourth place, giving them 23 points from 15 matches and strengthening their push for the league’s top spots. Fans witnessed a tense contest decided by fine margins late.