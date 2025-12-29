Ricardo Sa Pinto to remain Esteghlal head coach

TEHRAN - Ricardo Sa Pinto will remain as head coach of Esteghlal after the club’s board of directors decided to give the Portuguese manager more time despite recent poor results.

Esteghlal, who were leading the Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) several weeks ago, have slipped to sixth place and now trail leaders Sepahan by eight points.

The club held a key meeting on Monday to review Sa Pinto’s future following a series of disappointing performances. After discussions, the board opted to continue their cooperation with the coach, believing stability is necessary at this stage of the season.

Esteghlal officials hope Sa Pinto can turn results around and guide the Blues back into the title race.

Esteghlal will face Sepahan in a crucial match on Thursday.